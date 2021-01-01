From knitushki

Large Macrame Wall Hanging Decor - 100% Handmade Product, Macrame Bohemian Backdrop Hanging Home Bedroom Room Wall Art Decor, 37" x 25.5"-inch

$158.90
In stock
Description

PREMIUM QUALITY / UNIQUE DESIGN: Macrame wall hanging art decor - made of natural cotton 100% eco, finely woven in a handcrafted style from twisted cotton cords. Wooden stick included, may vary from the one represented on the pictures. SIZE / DIMENSIONS / COLORS: S size 37"W x 25.5"L / M size 45.2"W x 29.5"L / L size 60"W x 33.5"L - if you want to customise please request other size or color suitable for your needs / Available in white, grey, ivory, cream, beige, black USAGE: Perfect for wedding zone, bohemian decor zone, aesthetic room decor, home decor, christmas decor, wall decor, window decor, bathroom decor, bridal party decoration, rustic decor and other. PLEASE NOTE: Colors may vary from those on your screen. GIFT PACKAGE AVAILABLE: Feel free to contact us about this option.

