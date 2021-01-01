Mackinac Silver Low Voltage Solar Powered Integrated LED Metal Step Light

This solar light is ideal for illuminating your doorplate after dark. The solar panel converts sunlight into electricity during the daytime and the light will automatically turn on at dusk, making your door number more visible for visitors. As it is solar-powered, this lamp is energy efficient and environmentally friendly. With a waterproof stainless steel casing, the lamp is weather-resistant and durable. Three sets of numbers 0-9 and one set of letters a-g are included for you to replicate your house numbers. Installation is very easy with the delivered mounting accessories and no wiring is needed.