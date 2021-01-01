From balta
BALTA Mackenzie Cream 5 ft. x 7 ft. Striped Shag Area Rug, Ivory
Advertisement
The inspiration for this collection was found in the rich culture of the challenging but beautiful Himalaya mountains. The combination of warm, vibrant colors and ethnic designs with a modern twist, will certainly enhance any space, by adding a touch of sherpa coziness. On top of that, the luxurious softness and the rich look of this collection guarantee a long lasting enjoyment. Woven with 100% polypropylene fiber for soft and volumized texture, that is non-shedding and very easy to maintain. Color: Cream.