Macintyre Metal Window Box Planter

The product is a perfect way to decorate your outdoor space. Made with metal, this planterâ™s solid construction enables functionality over a long period of time. This beautifully designed planter is brown in color and is available in multiple sizes which you can choose from according to your requirements. Crafted to perfection, this planter is rectangular in shape and fits most railings. You can use this gorgeous planter to keep your favorite flowers or ferns on the patio. The Imperial Window Box Rectangular Planter by Bay Isle Home is ideal for outdoor spaces. It can be fixed on your walls or even underneath your window sills. Size: 9" H x 30" W x 8" D, Color: Brown