From chic home design
Chic Home Design Set of 2 Machla Contemporary/Modern Velvet Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Wood Frame) in Green | FDC9089-LW
Advertisement
An updated interpretation of an the otherwise timeless dining chair. This features a diamond tufted back and a sleek front finished precisely with silver tone nail heads and a decorative nickel pull on the back. Use in multiples in dining and living room settings.?Includes 2 velvet dining chair?style modern transitional?pattern solid color?country of origin china?product length 22.5In?product width 27In?product height 42In?materials velvet foam wood care instructions spot clean only. Chic Home Design Set of 2 Machla Contemporary/Modern Velvet Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Wood Frame) in Green | FDC9089-LW