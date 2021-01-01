My Magic Carpet Machine Washable Area Rug Lattice Geometric Neutral 5X7

Tessellated triangles form a subtle pattern in shades of dark grey and beige in our Lattice Geometric rug in neutral. Guaranteed to instantly change the look and feet of your space, this stylish geometric rug brings an elevated and balanced look to any room and doubles as protection for your floors. My Magic Carpet is a machine-washable, single-piece non-slip rug that is lightweight and perfectly ﬁts into your washing machine. From kids getting goo into the fibers, adults spilling wine and coffee, and pets having accidents, it can be daunting to keep your rugs clean! Simply put it in the washing machine, and voila! You have a new-looking and hygienic rug in its perfect shape in minimal time. What more can you ask? Accent your space while protecting your floors from spills and scratches, and wash away germs and bacteria with our full line of no-fuss rugs. Each rug is made of non-allergenic, stain-resistant 100% microfiber polyester, including a non-slip, patent-pending, webbed back and a waterproof inner liner that stops spills and pet accidents from seeping through to the floor. Our revolutionary pet and family-friendly design make this area rug ideal for all types of home settings. Not only do our rugs come in a variety of patterns and styles to suit all your home decor needs, but their practical and easy-to-care-for design is also perfect for all rooms in your home, including covered patios. They are a great addition to RVs for their size their easy maintenance. Wash it whenever needed with detergent, just like you wash your laundry. My Magic Carpet is an eco-friendly, sustainably sourced alternative to traditional rugs. Our rugs are so easy to clean it's like magic! CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Spot treat stains immediately. Machine wash separately in any conventional washer in cold water on a delicate cycle using mild detergent. Add your favorite fabric softener to remove wrinkles if required, but DO NOT use bleach. Machine dry separately on low heat or air-dry. Avoid high heat settings and remove promptly to avoid creases. Lay carpet out as soon as possible to prevent wrinkles, and DO NOT use an iron. *All rug sizes are approximate. Due to the difference of monitor colors, some rug colors may vary slightly. We try to represent all rug colors accurately. Please refer to the text above for a description of the colors shown in the photo.