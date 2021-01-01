From nuloom
nuLOOM Machine-Made Vintage Tosha Area Rug
nuLOOM Machine-Made Vintage Tosha Area Rug:Machine-made in EgyptMade of 100 percent nylonTurquoiseLatex backingNo warrantySpot clean with a mild detergent and waterPlease note: The digital images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some rug colors may vary slightly. Lengths and widths may vary from the published dimensions. Please be advised that some variation exists. Patterns may vary slightly according to shape and size selected