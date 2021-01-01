JAIPUR LIVING Machine Made White Sand 8 ft. x 8 ft. Abstract Round Rug, White/Gray

With the JAIPUR LIVING 2 ft. 6 in. x 8 ft. Runner, you can bring a new appearance to any setting. This runner is perfect to use in your hallway or as an accent at the end of your bed. Designed with white elements, this runner matches with your furnishings due to its neutral tone for an easy home decor solution. It has an abstract print, so you can style your area with a charming touch with its multidimensional design. Made from polyester, it will be an especially durable choice for any room. Color: White/Gray.