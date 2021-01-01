From general
Machina Series Case Compatible With Iphone 12/Compatible With 12 Pro Case (2020) [Patented Vertical/Horizontal Kickstand] For 6.1-Inch - Black
Advertisement
Material: Stainless Steel, Polycarbonate: Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12/Iphone 12 Pro Screen Size: 6.1 Inches Screen & Camera Protection - A Raised Screen Bezel And Drop-Guard Camera Frame Protect Your Phone'S Most Fragile Parts From Cracks And Scratches. Patented Kickstand - The Adjustable Metal Kickstand Allows You To Comfortably Watch Movies Or Video-Call Friends In Both Portrait And Landscape Mode. Precise Cutouts - Perfectly-Aligned Cutouts Give You Full Access To All Ports, Speakers, And Buttons Without Having To Take Off Your Case.