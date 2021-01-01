Mach3 2 Series Carbon Fiber Tripod TMA27C

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed to offer compact and lightweight camera support. Weighing just 3.1 lbs. and able to hold up to 30.9 lbs, the TMA27C can extend from a minimum height of 15.2' up to 63.8'. The 3-section legs are held in place by twist locks and can be adjusted independently. Equipped with interchangeable screw-in rubber feet and stainless steel spiked feet for increased stability. In addition, a removable leg can be combined with the center column to create a full-size monopod. A 3/8'-16 thread on top of the tripod allows you to attach any compatible tripod head of your choice. Limited 3-Year Warranty (Extended to 5-Years with Online Registration).