From the celtic flame plaid tartans

The Celtic Flame Plaid Tartans MacEdward Tartan Scottish Plaid Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Classic Scottish tartan plaid pattern design featuring the plaid tartan of the MacEdward Clan family. Show off your Scottish Pride with this tartan. It makes a great gift for any Scot or if you are displaying a wee bit of your pride in your Celtic heritage. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com