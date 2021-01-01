MacDougal Rolling Laptop Bag Espresso

Best Quality Guranteed. Everyday Commute & Business Travel Design: Built in padded laptop compartment with secure strap to protect up to 17.3 inch laptop; Durable easy glide wheels for easy mobility and transport from one location to another Organized Mobile Office: Large spacious compartment accommodating and transporting must have documents, notebooks, binders and bulky files Quick Access: Full size front zipper organizer compartment with multiple pockets designed to keep smaller business necessities organized; Easy access front pocket to quickly access travel essentials and store last minute items Roll or Carry Handle System: Push button telescoping handle retracts into a zippered compartment when not in use; Dual top padded handles allow for comfortable carrying Travel Friendly: Fits into most airline overhead bin compartments and meets most US airline carry on size requirements; This product is