MacBook Shortcuts Design Series Adobe Hotkey MacBook Hot Keys Silicone Laptop Keyboard Skin Cover for MacBook 13 MacBook 13 15 17 USEuropean Layout.

Provide shortcut designs, suit for software users who do not remember every shortcuts, help to increase your work efficiency, also help you learn shortcuts through daily use Each silicone skin is heat molded to ensure a perfect fit then each color is paints taking hand screened using silicone paint which is heat fuses into the silicone keyboard skin to become one, making it durable, crack proof and washable Soft, ultra-thin, and washable. Elaborately lower key height design to give you better type feeling, especially after long time typing, the inventor of silicone keyboard skins and continues to search for the best quality silicone to ensure that organic cashmere feel. hand screen keyboard skins is a craft that cannot be duplicated by machines Fits for MacBook Air 13', MacBook Pro 13', 15', 17', Retina 13' 15'(Model A1278 A1286 A1297 A1342 A1369 A1398 A1425 A1466 & A1502 ), and Apple Wireless Keyboard(A1314), not other