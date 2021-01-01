From apple

Apple MacBook Pro MGX92LL/A Intel Core i5-4308U X2 2.8GHz 8GB 128GB SSD 13.3', Silver (Refurbished Grade B)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Intel Iris Graphics 6100 2560 x 1600 OS X 10.9 Mavericks

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com