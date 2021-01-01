MacBook Pro 16 inch Case 2020 2019 Release A2141 Ultra Slim Protective Plastic Hard Shell Case Keyboard Cover Skin Compatible with MacBook Pro 16.

Best Quality Guranteed. The case was designed ONLY to be compatible with MacBook Pro 16 inch with Touch Bar & Touch ID & Retina Display (model: A2141, Release in 2019 - MVVJ2LL/A, MVVL2LL/A, MVVK2LL/A, MVVM2LL/A). WARNING: This case is NOT compatible with other MacBook models. Please kindly check the model number 'A2xxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase, make sure you choose the exact same model number as the listing title stated 'A2141'. NO Cut Out design, transparency is different from color to color. Fully vented for safe heat disbursement, fully access to all buttons and features. Totally removable, easy to put on and take off that can protect your MacBook Pro from scrapes and scratches. Including 1 matching color keyboard cover to protect your MacBook keyboard against spills and contaminates. 1 year warranty on case, keyboard cover.