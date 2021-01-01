MacBook Pro 16 inch Case 2019 Release A2141 Plastic Hard Shell Cover with Touch Bar Soft Touch Compatible with MacBook Pro Case 16 inch Frosted

Best Quality Guranteed. MACBOOK PRO 16 INCH CASE - Designed to Fits Perfectly New MacBook Pro 16 inch Models A2141 with Touch Bar & Touch ID - Release in 2019 - Your MacBook Pro will Looks Great in Case - No cut out design, Apple Logo Shine through the case EASY TO INSTALL & FULLY VENTED for safe heat disbursement - Hard Plastic Case with Silky-Smooth Soft-Touch - Smooth yet grippy exterior texture - Totally Removable - Protects your MacBook 16 inch from scrapes and scratches. BEST 16 INCH MACBOOK PRO CASE FEATURES - No cut out design, Apple Logo Shine through the case - Ultra Slick Design Lets you Open and Close your MacBook Pro 16 inch all the way and Access to all ports USB-C - Cover Weight = 13oz. Lightweight & Sturdy MACBOOK PRO CASE COMPATIBLE ONLY with NEW VERSION MacBook Pro 16 inch Model A2141 - Release in 2019 - MVVJ2LL/A, MVVL2LL/A, MVVK2LL/A, MVVM2LL/A - NOTICE Case DO NOT FIT 13 and 15 inch M