From balneol
Macbook Pro 15 Retina CaseStrongCase Heavy DutyDual Layer Hard Case Cover with Plastic Bumper Macbook Pro 154 with Retina Display Model A1398 Purple
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Designed Apple MacBook Pro 15 inch with Retina Display A1398,2012-2015 Release;(Not Compatible with Macbook Pro 15 with CD-ROM 2012 and Macbook Pro 15 with Touch bar 2017) Engineered, shock-absorbing hard plastic provide ultimate protection/Beveled edges engineered to securely fit MacBook and offer the Logo Shine through the case; Easy, snap-on installation with optional Anti-scratch protector 360 protection Bottom Designed: Back cover with Retractable feet rubberized corner stands at the bottom, Fully vented safe heat disbursement Access to all ports, battery check button, Type C, charging ports etc. Plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case