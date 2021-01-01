MacBook Pro 15 Privacy Screen HD Privacy Screen Protector Compatible MacBook Pro 154 inch 201720182019 Fully Removable Easy onOff

Best Quality Guranteed. 1. Specifically designed for Macbook Pro 15", also called 15.4" (2016~2018 models ONLY). This privacy screen protector fit models generation 2016~2018: A1707 and A1990 Models 2.Macbook pro 15 inch privacy screen visible angle: +/- 30 degrees, only the person in front of the screen can see, and for others only black screen. No matter where you are, the Mobile Privacy Screen Filter protects your privacy by protecting any sensitive information that is leaked. 3. Macbook 15 privacy screen and eye protection: The privacy screen of the MacBook 15 monitor not only protects privacy but also filters out glare that may adversely affect the eyes, thus protecting your eyes. Our privacy screen also helps protect your screen from dust and scratches. 4.Completely detachable and reusable: Privacy screen MacBook pro 15 inche through the silicone seal near the edge of the privacy screen. If the silicon