MacBook Pro 15 inch Privacy Screen Protector Filter Magnetic Installation Webcam Cover TPU Keyboard Cover MacBook Pro 15 inch 2016~2020

Best Quality Guranteed. 1. Magnetic filter is designed MacBook users, Choose a model Compatible MacBook Pro 15.4 inch touch bar and non-touch bar 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019,2020 (A1707 A1990) , Automatically magnetic installation, easy to install and remove, peel off any time if you need and bubble free, the new added webcam cover function, makes easy on and off, prevent hackers from intruding through the network to monitor, watching or recording. 2. privacy filter MacBook, visible angle is 30 degrees 5, higher clarity than other brands, privacy filter thickness: 0.4mm. The screen data is only visible to the people in front of the screen, viewing from side shows a dark and unclear screen, blocks blue light 35%, 3.More free accessories: package comes a large size premium microfiber cloth cleaning your screen, TPU keyboard cover-effectively protect the keyboard, please note the non-touchbar MacBook Pro 15 will be not fully