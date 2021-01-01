MacBook Pro 15 inch Case Plastic Hard Shell Protective Carrying Case for MacBook Pro 15inch with Touch Bar Model A1707A1990 201620172018 with.

Best Quality Guranteed. Premium Quality Smooth Frosted Finish Hard Shell Case Fit for MacBook Pro 15 inch Model A1707/A1990 with Touch Bar and Touch ID version (Not Compatible with MacBook Pro launched before 2016) Protect your MacBook against shock, scratch, dusty and other damage Snap on design, easy on easy off and Plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case Air-follow through ventilation areas for heat release, Rubberized feet to keep your MacBook firmly in place 2 in 1 Bunde with Premium Ultra-Thin Keyboard Cover: Protect your Macbook keyboard against spills and contaminates