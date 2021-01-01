MacBook Pro 15 inch Case 2019 2018 2017 2016 Release A1990 A1707 PU Leather Book Folio Protective Stand Cover Sleeve with Clear Strip Compatible.

Best Quality Guranteed. The dimension of case is 14 x 9.5 x 0.8 inch. It is ONLY compatible with 2019 2018 2017 2016 Release MacBook Pro 15 Inch with Touch Bar (A1990 / A1707, Release 2019 - MV902LL/A, MV922LL/A, MV912LL/A, MV932LL/A; Release 2018 - MR932LL/A, MR942LL/A, MR972LL/A; Release June 2017 - MPTR2LL/A, MPTU2LL/A, MPTT2LL/A, MPTV2LL/A and Release October 2016 - MLH32LL/A, MLW72LL/A, MLH42LL/A, MLW82LL/A). Please kindly check the model number 'A1xxx' on the back of the MacBook BEFORE your purchase, make sure it matches the model number in the title 'A1990' or 'A1707'. WARNING: This case is NOT compatible with other MacBook models. Superior durability case cover with shock-absorbing features. All device features are accessible through cut-outs and openings. Magnetic closure design make sure your MacBook Pro 15 Inch securely in place. Simple Style Book Folio Stand Case Cover with Clear Straps at the Top