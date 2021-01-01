MacBook Pro 15 Inch Case 2019 2018 2017 2016 A1990 A1707 Plastic Hard Shell Case with Keyboard Cover for Apple Mac Pro 15 Touch Bar Airy Blue.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility - MacBook Pro 15 Inch Case Models: A1990/A1707 with Touch Bar & Touch ID - Release in 2019 2018 2017 2016 (A1990 / A1707, Release 2019 - MV902LL/A, MV922LL/A, MV912LL/A, MV932LL/A and 2018 - MR932LL/A, MR942LL/A - and 2017 - MPTR2LL/A, MPTU2LL/A, MPTT2LL/A, MPTV2LL/A - Release 2016 - MLH32LL/A, MLW72LL/A, MLH42LL/A MLW82LL/A). NO Cut Out design, transparency is different from color to color. Lightweight & Sturdy Macbook Pro 15 Inch - Made of sturdy lightweight plastic, our Macbook Pro 15 Inch protective case protects your Macbook Pro 15 from scratches and dings. At only 10 oz, it doesn't add any noticeable weight to your MacBook 15 Pro. Easy Installation & Removal Macbook Pro 15 Case - Our protective cover has micro clips that securely fastens to your MacBook, and snaps off with easy when needed. Cut Out Vents Macbook Pro Cover - Aside from regular port cut-outs, th