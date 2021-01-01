MacBook Pro 13 Inch Case 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Release A2338 M1 A2251 A2289 A2159 A1989 A1706 A1708 Shinig Crystal Smooth Plastic Hard Case with.

Best Quality Guranteed. premium case only fits for MacBook Pro 13 Inch with/without Touch Bar 2019 2018 2017 2016 Release, Model: A2159 A1989 & A1706 & A1708. Please kindly check the model number'A1XX' on the bottom of the laptop before your purchase. Vivid Shining glitter fashion design make your laptop more attractive. Adopting new technology, maximatily to show the shining glitter beauty of the MacBook Cover and the glitter will not rop off. Durable Protection: Premium plastic prevent your laptop from fingerprints, slipping and scratches. Also not easy rubbing against itself. The quality of a material is frivolous with good heat dissipation performance. Its installation is easy and full access to all ports. What You Get: Including 1 Glitter top case, 1 black bottom case, 1 matching keyboard cover. 1 year warranty and 60 days money back gurantee.