From caribbean joe
MacBook Pro 13 inch Case 2019 2018 2017 2016 Release A2159 A1989 A1706 A1708 Frosted Matte Plastic Hard Shell Cover for MacBook Pro 13 with Touch.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. NEW MACBOOK PRO 13 INCH TOUCH BAR CASE - Only Design for New 2019 2018 2017 2016 Macbook Pro 13 inch with Touch Bar and Retina Display Model: A2159/A1989/A1706/A1708 WARNING - This case is NOT compatible with Newest Macbook Pro 13 inch Release 2020 Model: A2251/A2289 and Old MacBook Pro 13 inch with Retina Display Release before 2016 Model: A1502/A1425 PLASTIC EXTERIOR MATERIAL - Hard Plastic Case with Soft Touch Finish over Top and Bottom Covers for Silky - Smooth soft-touch - Smooth yet grippy exterior texture - Protects your MacBook Pro from scrapes and scratches EASY INSTALLATION & REMOVAL Macbook Pro 13 Case - Our protective case has micro clips that securely fastens to your MacBook, and snaps off with easy when needed. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED - offers a 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed or your money back. If you are ever not satisfied with the performance of MacBook Pro