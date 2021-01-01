MacBook Pro 13 Inch 2019 2018 2017 2016 Release A1706 A1708 A1989 A2159 Ultra Thin Plastic Hard Sleeve Cover Keyboard Cover Antidust Brush Rose.

Best Quality Guranteed. 3 in 1: 1pc Macbook Pro 13 inch case, 1pc Silicone keyboard cover and 1pc Anti-dust brush will be shipped together to give 360 degree protection for your EXPENSIVE Mackbook Pro A1706 & 1708 & A1989 & A2159 new design (30.6x21.5CM) was designed to fit NEW MACBOOK PRO 13 inch small version both models with or without Multi-Touch Bar (Models: A1706 / A1708/A1989/A2159). NOT COMPATIBLE with the old macbook pro 13 inch A1425&A1502 which size is bigger. Ultra thin and snug fitting, with matte Rubberized Finishing on the top and bottom, soft touch feeling. And make sure to order the right model no. to get 100% right fitting. Convenient snap on design, easy to put on and take off. Plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case. Fully vented for safe heat disbursement. One year quality warranty on with easy service support.