MacBook Pro 13 Case A1278 Glitter Bling Smooth Case with Keyboard Cover Compatible wiht MacBook Pro 13 Inch with CDROM Release Early 2012 2011 2010.

Best Quality Guranteed. case only compatible with Macbook Pro 13 With CD-ROM(A1278),NO Retina display, No Touch Bar. Please kindly check the model number 'A1xxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase, make sure it matches the model number in the title 'A1278'. The bottom and top cases are made of premium PU leather coating durable plastic to provide your Laptop with great all round protection. Compact design matching flash shining rose gold color with comfortable touching make your device fashionable and attractive. The perfectly matched vent slots in the bottom case to keep your laptop cools. The four rubberized feet to keep your device firmly in place Full access to all buttons and features. Snap on design, easy installation and removal. All ports are accessible without having the need to remove the case. Including: 1 rose gold top case,1 rose gold bottom case,1 matching color keyboard cove