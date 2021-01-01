From xpand laces
MacBook Air 13 Old Sleeve Cognac
Advertisement
Designed for: MacBook Air 13-inch (late-2008 to 2017 models). This premium-grade protection sleeve for the MacBook Air13 inchmodel is crafted from a durable and protective exterior in genuine Black full-grain vegetable tannedleather. The interior of the cover that is facing the MacBookcomes from the finest 100% naturalgrey wool felt. The slip-in protection sleeve brings natural materials to life and creates a modern, stylish and timeless look at the same time. May also fit: Lenovo 13, 3 710S