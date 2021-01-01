MacBook Air 13 inchs Protective Hard Case Rubber Coated Ultra Thin Shell Cover+Keyboard Cover for Older Version MacBook Air 13 inch fit Model.

Best Quality Guranteed. This case Only fit for Apple Macbook Air 13 inch Model A1369 and A1466. Please kindly check model number on the bottom of your macbook before you place order. NOTE: This case is NOT compatible with 2018 New version Macbook Air 13 inch Model A1932 with Retina Display & Touch ID. Protect your Macbook in style with this Art Print Ultra Slim Rubberized durable plastic shell. Bottom shell vented for maximum heat dissipation lightweight, two-piece, snap-on case includes four support feet. Simple clip-on/off design without the added risk of harming your laptop during application. Plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case. Package include top and bottom case,4 pieces anti-skid rubberized feet, keyboard cover.