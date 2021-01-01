MacBook Air 13 inch Case Glitter Bling Smooth Protective Laptop Shell Slim Snap On Case with Keyboard Cover Compatible with Mac Air 13 Older Ver.

Best Quality Guranteed. case only compatible with MacBook Air 13 Inch (A1369/A1466).Please kindly check the model number 'A1xxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase, make sure it matches the model number in the title 'A1369' or 'A1466'.NOTE - This case is NOT compatible with 2018 MacBook Air 13 inch with Retina Display and Touch ID(A1932) The bottom and top cases are made of premium PU leather coating durable plastic to provide your Laptop with great all round protection. Compact design matching flash shining color with comfortable touching make your device fashionable and attractive. The perfect matched vent slots at the bottom of the case to keep your laptop cool. Four rubberized feets keep your device firmly in place. All ports are accessible without removing the case. Case Dimension: 12.9 x 9 x 0.8 inch, MacBook Air 13 Inch Dimension: 12.79 x 8.94 x 0.68 inch. Including: 1 Gray top ca