MacBook Air 13 inch Case A1466 A1369 Soft Touch Cover for Older Version 2017 2016 2015 Hard Shell Neon Pink

Best Quality Guranteed. OLDER VERSION CASE FOR MACBOOK AIR 13 INCH Designed to fit MacBook Air 13.3 inch Models A1466 & A1369 - Release 2017 / 2016 / 2015 / 2014 / 2013 / 2012 PLASTIC EXTERIOR MATERIAL Hard Plastic Case with Soft Touch Top and Bottom Covers for Silky-Smooth soft-touch * Smooth yet grippy Soft Touch exterior texture CASE SPECIFICATIONS No cut out design, Apple Logo Shine through the case * Design lets you open/close your MacBook Air all the way * Access to all ports, battery check button, USB and SD card ports MACBOOK AIR 13 INCH CASE FEATURES Fully vented for safe heat disbursement * Totally removable - easy to put on and take off * Protects your MacBook Air from scrapes and scratches MACBOOK AIR CASE COMPATIBLE ONLY with OLDER VERSION MacBook Air 13.3 inch Model A1466 & A1369 - MQD32LL/A, MQD42LL/A, MMGF2LL/A, MMGG2LL/A, MJVE2LL/A, MJVG2LL/A, MD760LL/B, MD760LL/A, MD761LL/A, M