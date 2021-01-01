MacBook Air 13 inch Case A1466 A1369 Older Ver 20102017 Release with Keyboard Cover Screen Protector 3D Flowers Pattern Plastic Hard Shell Case.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with Older Version MacBook Air 13 inch (models: A1369 & A1466) - 2017/2016/2015/2014/2013/2012/2010 Release. MacBook Air 13 inch Case Unique 3D inkjet process make the flower pattern more vivid and attractive. the macbook case made of lightweight sturdy plastic, not easy broken, only 10 oz, almost adds no weight to your device. MacBook air case Not hurt your MacBook, snap-on design, easy to install and remove. precisely design for optimum access to all buttons and ports, Plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the MacBook case. MacBook air cover Protect your laptop from scratch and scrap, against dust and moisture. bottom shell vented to allow proper heat dissipation. 4 anti-slip dot keep Macbook firmly in place. MacBook air 13 inch case A1466 A1369 The hard shell case comes with 2 pieces (top and bottom). comes with keyboard cover and screen protector.