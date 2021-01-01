MacBook Air 13 Inch Case A1369 A1466 Older Version 2010 2017 Release Ultra Slim Wooden Hard Corner Protective Cover with Keyboard Cover + Screen.

Best Quality Guranteed. The Case was designed only compatible with MacBook Air 13 inch NO CD-ROM (Model: A1369 & A1466, Older Version 2010-2017 Release) Please kindly check the model number A1XXX on the back of your laptop before your purchase to ensure that it matches the model number in the title A1369 or A1466. Not compatible with any others MacBook models Unique Cutout and snap on design, easy on easy off. Full access to all button and features. Full vented for heat disbursement The perfectly matched vent slots at the bottom of the case to keep your laptop cool. The four rubberized feet to keep your device firmly in place Including: 1 Wooden Color top case,1 Black Color bottom case,1 matching color keyboard cover. 60-day money back guarantee and 1 year warranty