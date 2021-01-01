MacBook Air 13 Inch Black Case 2020 2019 2018 Release A2337 M1 A2179 A1932 World Maps Soft Hard Shell Case Retina Display Fits Touch ID with.

COMPATIBLEONLY Compatible with Macbook Air 13 inch 2020 2019 2018 Release with Touch ID and Retina Display (Model: A2179/A1932). Please find the exact model number (starting with A2179/A1932) at the bottom of your Mac Book before purchasing. WORLD MAPSMacbook Air 13 Case A1932/A2179 with maps pattern is printed on a frosted black hard shell case. This case is the best choice for your 2020 2019 2018 released A1932/A2179 Macbook Air 13 Inches. Especially for boys and men. KEYBOARD COVER INCLUDEDYou will receive two pieces of Macbook case and one keyboard cover in one package. Please Check The ModelRelease 2019:MVFJ2LL/A, MVFN2LL/A, MVFL2LL/A, MVFH2LL/A, MVFM2LL/A, MVFK2LL/A Release 2018: MRE92LL/A, MREF2LL/A, MREC2LL/A, MRE82LL/A, MREE2LL/A, MREA2LL/A FAST HEAT DISSIPATIONThis Floral A2179/A1932 Macbook Air Case is designed with two rows of bottom ventilation, allowing safe heat disbursement, help your MacBook to stay cool. The four ru