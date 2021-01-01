MacBook Air 13 inch Case 2020 2019 2018 Release A2337 M1 A2179 A1932, Plastic Hard Shell & Keyboard Cover & Screen Protector & Storage Bag Compatible.

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed ONLY to be compatible with 2020 2019 2018 Release MacBook Air 13 inch with Retina Display and Touch ID (Models: A2179 & A1932 - MWTJ2LL/A, MVH22LL/A, MWTL2LL/A, MWTK2LL/A, MVH52LL/A, MVH42LL/A, MVFH2LL/A, MVFM2LL/A, MVFK2LL/A, MVFJ2LL/A, MVFN2LL/A, MVFL2LL/A, MRE82LL/A, MREE2LL/A, MREA2LL/A, MRE92LL/A, MREF2LL/A, MREC2LL/A). WARNING: This case is NOT compatible with previous generation MacBook Air 13 inch. Please kindly check the model number 'Axxxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase, make sure you choose the exact same model number as the listing title stated 'A2179' or 'A1932'. NO Cut Out design, transparency is different from color to color. Fully vented for safe heat disbursement, fully access to all buttons and features. Totally removable, easy to put on and take off that can protect your MacBook Air from scrapes and scratches. Case Dimension: 12 x 8.5 x 0.62 inch, the 2020 2019 2018 Released MacBook