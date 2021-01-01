MacBook Air 13 inch Case 2020 2019 2018 Release A2337 M1 A2179 A1932 NonSlip Fully Vented Plastic Hard Shell Cover for 13 inch MacBook Air Case.

Best Quality Guranteed. MACBOOK AIR 13 INCH CASE - Designed to Fits Perfectly New MacBook Air 13 inch with Retina Display and Touch ID Model A2179, A1932 - Release 2020, 2019, 2018 - Your Apple MacBook Air will Looks Great in Case EASY TO INSTALL & FULLY VENTED for safe heat disbursement - Hard Plastic Case with Soft Touch Finish over Top and Bottom Covers for Silky-Smooth soft-touch - Smooth yet grippy exterior texture - Protection for your 13 inch MacBook Air 2020 Case from scrapes and scratches BEST 13 INCH MACBOOK AIR CASE FEATURES - No cut out design, Apple Logo Shine through the case - Design lets you open/close your MacBook Air 13 inch all the way - Access to all USB-C and AUX ports - Cover Weight = 9oz. Lightweight Sturdy and Ultra Thin MACBOOK AIR CASE COMPATIBLE ONLY with MacBook Air 13 inch 2020, 2019, 2018 Model A2179, A1932 - MWTJ2LL/A, MVH22LL/A, MWTL2LL/A, MWTK2LL/A, MVH52LL/A, MVH42LL/A, MVFH2L