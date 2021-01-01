MacBook Air 13 inch Case 2020 2019 2018 Release A2337 M1 A2179 A1932 Heavy Duty Plastic Hard Shell with Fold KickstandKeyboard Cover Only.

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed ONLY to be compatible with 2020 2019 2018 Release MacBook Air 13 inch with Retina Display and Touch ID (Models: A2179 & A1932 - MWTJ2LL/A, MVH22LL/A, MWTL2LL/A, MWTK2LL/A, MVH52LL/A, MVH42LL/A, MVFH2LL/A, MVFM2LL/A, MVFK2LL/A, MVFJ2LL/A, MVFN2LL/A, MVFL2LL/A, MRE82LL/A, MREE2LL/A, MREA2LL/A, MRE92LL/A, MREF2LL/A, MREC2LL/A). WARNING: This case is NOT compatible with previous generation MacBook Air 13 inch. Please kindly check the model number 'Axxxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase, make sure you choose the exact same model number as the listing title stated 'A2179' or 'A1932'. Engineered shock-absorbent beveled ridges design bumper heavy duty hard shell, provides ultimate protection for your MacBook against accidental scuffs, drops, and scratches. Fully vented for safe heat disbursement, fully access to all buttons and features. Totally removable, easy to put on and take