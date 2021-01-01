MacBook Air 13 Inch Case 2020 2019 2018 Release A2337 M1 A2179 A1932, Hard Case Shell Cover for MacBook Air 13-inch Model A2179 A1932 with Keyboard.

Best Quality Guranteed. Protective case for 2020 2019 2018 Release MacBook Air 13' with Retina Display and Touch ID Model A2179 A1932 Only. Please kindly check the model number 'A1xxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase. Not compatible with any other models Ultra slim light weight hard case has 8oz in weight and 1.2mm in thickness. No logo cut out design, transparency is different from color to color Quality soft rubberized coating offers smooth finish and nice touching while protects your device from scrapes and scratches Snap on design, easy on and off; Fully vented for heat disbursement; Fully access to all ports and features, plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case Including a silicon keyboard cover to protect your MacBook keyboard against spills and dust; Compatible with Model A2179 A1932: Release 2020 2019 - MVFH2LL/A, MVFM2LL/A, MVFK2LL/A, MVFJ2LL/A, MVFN2LL/A, MVFL2LL/A; Release 2018 - MREE2LL/A, MREC2LL