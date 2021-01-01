MacBook Air 13 Inch Case 2020 2019 2018 Release A2179 A1932 Retina Display and Touch ID, Rubberized Protective Laptop Case & Keyboard Cover & Screen.

Best Quality Guranteed. [NOTE]: The case ONLY fits 2020 2019 2018 Release MacBook Air 13 inch with Retina Display and Touch ID (Models: A2179 & A1932 - MWTJ2LL/A, MVH22LL/A, MWTL2LL/A, MWTK2LL/A, MVH52LL/A, MVH42LL/A, MVFH2LL/A, MVFM2LL/A, MVFK2LL/A, MVFJ2LL/A, MVFN2LL/A, MVFL2LL/A, MRE82LL/A, MREE2LL/A, MREA2LL/A, MRE92LL/A, MREF2LL/A, MREC2LL/A). WARNING: This case is NOT compatible with other model macbooks. [ATTENTION]: Please kindly check the model number 'A1xxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase, make sure it matches the model number in the title 'A2179' or 'A1932'. Ventilation Design: Two rows of slots on the Mac Air 13' bottom cover allow fast heat dissipation to guarantee your MacBook wont be overheated. Precise Cutouts: All USB ports, drives, charger, cable or headset are easily accessible without removing the case and freely open & close your laptop with this case. Easy installation: Micro clips on the MacBook air case make