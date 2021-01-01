MacBook Air 13 inch Case 2020 2019 2018 Release A2179 A1932 Plastic Hard ShellampSleeve BagampKeyboard CoverampWebcam CoverampScreen Protector.

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed ONLY to be compatible with 2020 2019 2018 Release MacBook Air 13 inch with Retina Display and Touch ID (Models: A2179 & A1932 - MWTJ2LL/A, MVH22LL/A, MWTL2LL/A, MWTK2LL/A, MVH52LL/A, MVH42LL/A, MVFH2LL/A, MVFM2LL/A, MVFK2LL/A, MVFJ2LL/A, MVFN2LL/A, MVFL2LL/A, MRE82LL/A, MREE2LL/A, MREA2LL/A, MRE92LL/A, MREF2LL/A, MREC2LL/A). WARNING: This case is NOT compatible with previous generation MacBook Air 13 inch. Please kindly check the model number 'Axxxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase, make sure it matches the model number in the title 'A2179' or 'A1932'. Case Dimension: 12 x 8.5 x 0.62 inch, the MacBook Air 13 inch with Retina Display & Touch ID dimension: 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inch. NO Cut Out design, transparency is different from color to color. The 360 degree protective shockproof laptop sleeve with handle carrying bag is made of high quality water repellent polyester material, protect your MacBook against a