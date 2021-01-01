MacBook Air 11 Inch Case Release A1370A1465 Slim Snap On Hard Shell Protective Cover and Keyboard Cover for MacBook Air 11 Red

Best Quality Guranteed. Specifically designed for MacBook Air 11.6-inch Models A1370 / A1465 - Release 2015 / 2014 / 2013 / 2012 / 2011 / 2010 Hard Plastic Case with Rubber paint over Top and Bottom Covers for Silky-Smooth soft-touch. Smooth yet grippy rubberized matte exterior texture No cut out design, Apple logo shine through the case. Design lets you open/close your MacBook all the way and access to all ports. Fully vented for safe heat disbursement. Totally removable - easy to put on and take off. Compatible with: MacBook Air 11.6' - MJVM2LL/A, MJVP2LL/A, MD711LL/B, MD712LL/B, MD711LL/A, MD712LL/A, MD223LL/A, MD224LL/A, MC968LL/A, MC969LL/A, MC505LL/A, MC506LL/A