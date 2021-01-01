Macaron Art Ball Table Light Adjustable Eye Protection Table Lamp

This lamp is made of high quality iron, painted at high temperature, anti-rust, anti-corrosion and anti-paint drop.Art macaron table lamp is equipped with wire cable and switch.Swing head design makes the lamp adjustable.Macaron creative table lamp was specifically designed for a healthy reading experience,which emits a steady,glare-free and non-flicker light that friendly for your eyes.Adjustable metal table lamp has stable heavy base with high quality material that provide a good stability from falling when knocked by kids or pets.Besides,The lampshade is a creative ball shape, simple and beautiful. In addition, the lampshade can be rotated 270 degrees, multi-angle positioning.It would like to bring better Lighting for you.Nordic adjustable table lamp for study,bedroom,living room,office,children room,studio and other places where you need a bright fashion lighting. Base Color: Pink