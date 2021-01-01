Macaco Moroccan Ivory Handwoven Cotton Blend Pouf Ottoman Dark Gray/Ivory - Baxton Studio

Craft an elegant atmosphere in your space with the lovely Macaco pouf ottoman. Handwoven in India, this pouf is made from cotton and wool. Dark gray and ivory threads mesh together to form a neutral color palette that blends well with a wide range of room layouts and styles. Tufts of ivory threads adorn each side of the pouf to create unique texture and depth. Serving as a cozy footstool or as an extra seat, the Macaco pouf ottoman is sure to stand out as a lovely addition to any space. Pattern: Branch.