Mac Sports H900S-100 Topnotch Heavy Duty Multi-Use Outdoor Camping Portable Folding Hammock (Blue/Gray)

TopNotch Easy Up-Easy-Down system: The hammock can be set up and taken down in seconds! TopNotch utilizes a unique, patented design which allows it to be folded down to the size of most camping chairs. TopNotch utilizes premium-grade Soft Nylon Taffeta fabric resting surface which creates a hammock designed for comfort but engineered for durability. TopNotch Hammock has everything, a built-in ergonomic pillow, a heavy-duty storage area to keep all valuables safe and off the ground, as well as an ultra-compact carry bag for ultimate portability. Product detail: Open Dimensions: 70.9" L x " 33.1" W x 24.8" H, Folded Dimensions: 35.4" L x 7.1" W x 5.9" H, Product Weight: 18.7 lbs, Weight Capacity: 250 lbs, Manufacturer: Mac Sports