Mac Book Air Charger, 45W T-Tip Power Adapter Charger for Mac Book Air 11-inch and 13 inch

Mac Book Air charger, Input: AC 100-240V,1.5A 50-60Hz Output: DC 14.85V-3.05A Superior Performance: our 45W Power Adapter prides itself in its superior performance. It will charge your mac book quickly without compromising its performance and longevity, making it the best companion for your precious laptop. Magnetic DC Connector: the magnetic connector make cord disconnect harmlessly and your Mac Book Air stays put safely. It also helps prevent fraying or weakening of the cables over time. In addition, the magnetic DC helps guide the plug into the system for a quick and secure connection. Fully compatible: Mac Book Air (13-inch, 2017);Mac Book Air (11-inch, Early 2015) ; Mac Book Air (13-inch, Early 2015) ; Mac Book Air (11-inch, Early 2014) ; Mac Book Air (13-inch, Early 2014) ; Mac Book Air (11-inch, Mid 2013) ; Mac Book Air (13-inch, Mid 2013) ; Mac Book Air (11-inch, Mid 2012) ; Mac Book Air (13-inch, Mid 2012);Model Number A1466, A1465 Protective function: Mac book air powe