Mabel Kitchen Cart Wood/Walnut/Natural - Winsome
The Mabel Kitchen Cart - Walnut and Natural - Winsome is almost like a portable kitchen. This free-standing cupboard and cabinet has a rustic table top that's perfect for prep work. Three shelves create handy storage for dishes or pantry items, two-door cabinet creates additional space, and a large drawer is great for storing utensils. A built-in towel rack accents the left wall. This entire piece is on casters, making this a mobile kitchen unit that's easy on the eyes.