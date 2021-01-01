From iris
IRiS MA4MR P406 4" 40 Watt GX5.3 Recessed Trim Lamp Module Black Recessed Lights Recessed Accessories Light Module
Advertisement
IRiS MA4MR P406 4" 40 Watt GX5.3 Recessed Trim Lamp Module This product is a highly configurable item, please reference spec sheet for all possible configurations and call a Sales Representative for special orderingFeatures:This product is the light module for P406 series housings50 Watt GX5.3 bulb not includedElectrical Specs:Max Wattage: 50Number of Bulbs: 1Watts per Bulb: 50Bulb Base: GX5.3Bulb Shape: MR16Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Light Module Black