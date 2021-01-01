From schonbek
Schonbek MA1012N-O Emilea 12 Light 34" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Optic Crystals Heirloom Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Schonbek MA1012N-O Emilea 12 Light 34" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Optic Crystals FeaturesStainless steel constructionTapered fabric shadesFormerly used only in optical and scientific instruments, Optic Crystal offers remarkable refractive properties, clarity, and sharpness of the cutsInstallable on sloped ceilings(12) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required40" of adjustable chain includedMade in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 31"Minimum Height: 34"Maximum Hanging Height: 72"Width: 33-1/2"Depth: 33-1/2"Product Weight: 28 lbsChain Length: 40"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Heirloom Bronze