From top knobs
Top Knobs M882 Plain Back Plate 12 Inch Center to Center Pull Backplate from the Appliance Series Patina Rouge Cabinet Hardware Cabinet Hardware
Advertisement
Top Knobs M882 Plain Back Plate 12 Inch Center to Center Pull Backplate from the Appliance Series Features:Each finish is richly and beautifully crafted for a difference you can clearly seeEvery edge, corner, and detail is individually inspected and polishedSolid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinet hardware from the Plain Back Plate CollectionBacked by a Lifetime Warranty for the original purchaserSpecifications:15" Length2" Width5/16" Projection12" Center to CenterMaterial: Brass Pulls Patina Rouge