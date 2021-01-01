From top knobs
Top Knobs M833-8 Somerset 8 Inch Center to Center Appliance Pull from the Appliance Collection German Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Appliance
Advertisement
Top Knobs M833-8 Somerset 8 Inch Center to Center Appliance Pull from the Appliance Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Somerset CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 appliance pullDimensions:Center to Center: 8"Length: 11-1/8"Width: 1-1/8"Projection: 2-3/4" Appliance German Bronze