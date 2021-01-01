M80 Dynamic Microphone Black The M80 features a wider frequency response and higher SPL capabilities, delivering a condenser-like performance in a rugged dynamic design The M80 is a microphone equally suitable for voice, instruments or drums on both stage and in the studio Due to its low mass capsule and super thin (yet surprisingly rugged) capsule membrane the M80 presents a wider range of emotion from a live vocal with an intimacy that has been traditionally reserved for studio quality condenser microphones The head and capsule assembly has been designed to reduce proximity effect to which nets added low end clarity for vocals, while still providing 'strength' and 'authority' and an 'open,' 'airy' character without adding danger of upper midrange feedback or 'honk